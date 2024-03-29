NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Issues Earnings Results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.46% and a negative return on equity of 150.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NBY opened at $0.10 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

