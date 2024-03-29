NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Raised to $85.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $67.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $68.57.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.34%.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14,547.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,642,000 after purchasing an additional 511,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,429,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 506,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 96,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

