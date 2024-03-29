Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 8.3% Higher

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 685,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 787,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 186.98% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $100,256. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

