Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 1,142.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

NULG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.28. 48,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

