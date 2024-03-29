NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $903.56. 43,521,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,106,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $765.80 and a 200-day moving average of $571.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

