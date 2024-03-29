NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 0.1%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $913.00 and last traded at $903.56. 43,521,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 61,106,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $902.50.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $765.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

