Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ocado Group

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Ocado Group Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.