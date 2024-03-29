Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Ocado Group Stock Performance
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
