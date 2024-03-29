OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Insider Ganesh Kumar Sells 15,768 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) insider Ganesh Kumar sold 15,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $566,228.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,618.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ganesh Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $352,970.80.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Ganesh Kumar sold 9,071 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $319,117.78.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.08. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170,034 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

