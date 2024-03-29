Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI) Insider Martin Green Buys 563,937 Shares

Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI – Get Free Report) insider Martin Green acquired 563,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,406.61 ($8,108.90).
Martin Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Green bought 444,480 shares of Oliver’s Real Food stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,334.08 ($6,100.71).
- On Friday, March 1st, Martin Green bought 400,000 shares of Oliver’s Real Food stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,200.00 ($6,013.07).
