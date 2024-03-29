Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) VP Larry Kraus Sells 2,928 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $231,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $79.57 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $84.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,355,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 184,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 336,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after acquiring an additional 630,298 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

