OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $50.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.85.

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. Northland Securities lowered OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get OneMain alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OMF

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $51.10 on Friday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,732,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of OneMain by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after buying an additional 1,204,312 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 367,823 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.