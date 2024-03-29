Ordinals (ORDI) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Ordinals has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $337.05 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ordinals has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for $63.64 or 0.00091408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 67.09771787 USD and is up 7.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $313,873,426.86 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

