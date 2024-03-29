O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,085.47.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $6.64 on Friday, reaching $1,128.88. The stock had a trading volume of 292,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,250. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $821.61 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,069.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $988.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

