Orezone Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Pi Financial analyst A. Terentiew anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.93.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

