ORIX (NYSE:IX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

ORIX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $109.95 on Monday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $81.05 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities research analysts expect that ORIX will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ORIX

About ORIX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ORIX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 222,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in ORIX by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 149,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

