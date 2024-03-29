ORIX (NYSE:IX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
ORIX Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE IX opened at $109.95 on Monday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $81.05 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities research analysts expect that ORIX will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
