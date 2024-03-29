Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the textile maker on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE:OXM traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $112.40. 308,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

