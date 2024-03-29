Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

OXM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 308,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,035. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.