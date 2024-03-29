Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30-9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.300-9.700 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM opened at $112.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.64. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.