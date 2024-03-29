Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 4.8%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 1,584,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,746,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PACB shares. Stephens began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,371 shares of company stock valued at $459,806. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 748,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

