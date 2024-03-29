Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLAGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($65.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.34) by ($41.56), reports.

Panbela Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $477.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Panbela Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

