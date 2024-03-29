Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.