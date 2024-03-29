PDS Biotechnology Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDSB. StockNews.com cut PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.