Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,912 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 132,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 85,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $105.03 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
