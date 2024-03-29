Peak Financial Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

