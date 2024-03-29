Peak Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

