Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $211,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.