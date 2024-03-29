Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 377,147 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.