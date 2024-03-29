Peak Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

