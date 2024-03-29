Peak Financial Management Inc. Invests $227,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 79,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,139,066 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,856,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $2,904,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

NYSE:TJX opened at $101.42 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

