Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Motco raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $68.50 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

