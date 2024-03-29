PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.47 and last traded at $55.47. Approximately 91,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 180,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.
PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $631,000.
PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).
