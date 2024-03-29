PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 29th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,531 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 128,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,135. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

