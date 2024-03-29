PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.12 and last traded at $96.12. 40,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 73,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.65.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.02.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,282,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

