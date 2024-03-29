PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Stock Price Down 0%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.94 and last traded at $49.94. 33,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 42,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth $8,836,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,505.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

