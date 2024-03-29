Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Sells $522,240.00 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $262.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $263.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

