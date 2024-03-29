Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.04.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.