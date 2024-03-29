PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PJT Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $94.23 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.83.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,636.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,368.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,513,000 after acquiring an additional 317,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,059,000 after acquiring an additional 75,198 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68,951 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after acquiring an additional 69,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

