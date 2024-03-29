Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $236,000 in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $112.40. 308,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.