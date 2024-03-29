Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,024 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.5 %

TGT stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.21. 3,716,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $177.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

