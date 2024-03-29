Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on PGEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Precigen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Precigen stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.73. Precigen has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Precigen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 534,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 29.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

