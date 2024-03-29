Precision BioSciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a report issued on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

DTIL opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

Insider Activity at Precision BioSciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

In related news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,005 shares of company stock worth $64,854 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 42,381 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 629.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31,566 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

