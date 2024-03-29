Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$123.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Evercore lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$142.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of PD opened at C$91.13 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$56.42 and a 52 week high of C$100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$83.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.36.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$1.88. The company had revenue of C$506.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.00 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 14.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 8.7828685 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total value of C$109,711.49. In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 7,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$496,346.48. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$109,711.49. Insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $1,329,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

