Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $166-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.48 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.750 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Progress Software Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20. Progress Software has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $304,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,679.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $304,911.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,679.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $430,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Progress Software by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth $217,000.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

