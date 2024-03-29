Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.930-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.0 million-$170.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.5 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.750 EPS.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,624,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Progress Software by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

