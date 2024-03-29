Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.650-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $722.0 million-$732.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.4 million. Progress Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Wedbush increased their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,679.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,679.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 29.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

