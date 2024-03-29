ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Free Report) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 22.71% of ProShares Metaverse ETF worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Metaverse ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Metaverse ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

VERS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $41.36. 149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. ProShares Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.74.

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy.

