Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bitcoin Depot Inc. Issued By Noble Financial (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTM. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BTM opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $902,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

