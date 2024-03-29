Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Issued By HC Wainwright

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intrusion in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intrusion’s current full-year earnings is ($7.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

INTZ stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrusion by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intrusion by 2,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intrusion by 16.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

