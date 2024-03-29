Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Issued By HC Wainwright

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intrusion in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intrusion’s current full-year earnings is ($7.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
INTZ stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.
Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.
