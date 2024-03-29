Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Issued By Roth Capital

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vitalhub in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Vitalhub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of C$13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.68 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cormark lifted their target price on Vitalhub from C$5.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of VHI opened at C$6.02 on Wednesday. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$6.86. The company has a market cap of C$262.95 million, a PE ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.24.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

