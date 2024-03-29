Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Increased by Wedbush

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $79.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

